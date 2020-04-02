Now, young rookies doing crazy things is nothing new, but there was a difference in ’90: the rookies were winning! Bradshaw won the first two rounds and held the points lead early in the season. Then he crashed leading round three, and Matiasevich held the lead for most of the season. Vets like Jeff Ward, Rick Johnson, and defending champion Jeff Stanton took a while to get rolling. The young kids were winning big, and setting the tone with their aggressive riding styles. They weren’t alone.

“There was a whole crowd of us who came into that class that year,” explains Ward. “[Mike] Kiedrowski, Matiasevich, Damon [Bradshaw], Mike LaRocco, and myself, and we’d all raced against each other for years. We’d all fought and had rivalries and everything.

“Our whole entire life, everything revolved around a dirt bike,” adds Ward. “And the generation I grew up in, our dads never told us to talk it over and come to a mutual decision. Our dads would say, ‘Go punch that SOB in the mouth.’ Our dads taught us to be a little tougher back then than what’s socially acceptable now.”

So, in Seattle, as Ward started attacking Matiasevich, Matiasevich mounted a counter attack. The whole deal lasted just one lap, but it was enough to get the crowd going. After the duo cut inside and outside of each other several times, it culminated when Matiasevich, who was stuck on the outside and about to get block passed, stopped, cut across the inside, and then stopped his Kawasaki again right in front of Ward. Then he aimed, gassed it, and punted Ward off the track. Think the Seattle fans were happy with that?