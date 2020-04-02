The very next year, 2006, we were not so lucky with the weather. It rained the entire time I was in Seattle that weekend. It was raining when I landed, rained during the race, and rained as I lifted off from Sea-Tac Airport. The racing was slow and plodding as mud would dictate. Going into the weekend, I was embroiled in a privateer points battle with Ryan Clark and Jeff Gibson. Nick Wey had the top privateer spot locked up but the second and third spots for the 25K-15K-10K payout were up for grabs. One of us three was going to be left empty handed when the series wrapped the following weekend in Vegas. I was on the outside looking in (fourth of the four) as we entered Seattle and I remember a bunch of media interviews being done with the other three (Wey, Clark, and Gibson). I was like two points out of third and four points from second. I distinctly remember being so pissed off that I was excluded even though it was such a tight race. It’s funny to think back now on how angry I was and slighted I felt but riders use all sorts of things for motivation.

I knew that the big key would just be to qualify in the Seattle quagmire. Mud creates chaos and I knew that one of us three (Clark, Gibson, and myself) could possibly not qualify in the muddy mess. I was able to qualify out of the heat race and watched my teammate Gibson also qualify. Ryan Clark would not be as fortunate, giving up valuable points as he was forced to watch the main event.

My main event was not eventful, I rolled around in the mud and thinking back, didn’t ride very well. I knew that I had gained big points in the World Supercross category (remember there were two different series points back then) and that was the goal. Jeff Gibson DNF’d the main event and I knew that as I saw him stranded trackside. With Clark not qualifying, my main concern was finishing the main event and putting myself in a good position for Las Vegas. Both of my rivals were unable to pick up a big points haul and I would now close the gap. Even with a subpar result, I was satisfied with the “big picture” situation as I rode back to the truck. I had put myself into second position for the privateer points chase with only one round to go. All things considered, not a bad night.