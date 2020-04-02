The current suspension of international sporting events has thrown a vast industry into what David Luongo, head of the company holding the rights to MXGP, describes as “the grey zone.” Suffice to say, with the wheels of competition coming to an abrupt halt, business and the organization behind sport is also stuttering in a way few have ever experienced.

We talked over the phone, for the type of interview where there are more questions than clear answers. The CEO immediately sets his priorities. “Before anything I’d like to express thanks and full credit to medical staff everywhere for everything they are doing at this time,” Luongo stresses. “I have people in my family working in hospitals, so we all have to be supportive and show our appreciation.”

When it comes to the subject of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, there feels like a lot to ask and certainly the need for some updates—or at least opinions—on circumstances surrounding the resumption of racing. MXGP paused on March 9 directly after round two of 20 and back-to-back GPs staged in the UK and the Netherlands before countries began to limit travel and close borders in response to the proliferation of COVID-19.

Several calendar changes have since taken place and round three is still optimistically slated for Orlyonok and the fourth Grand Prix of Russia at the venue on June 9. MXGP (including the 74th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations) will then begin a run of 19 events in 25 weeks if the current schedule remains fixed. The final GP in Argentina on November 22 will represent the latest ever finish to the series and will be deep into the off-season and preparation phases for 2021.

Racer X: It’s hard to answer, but how clear or hopeful are you of MXGP starting again in June?

David Luongo: At a certain point you have to draw a line and say, “This is where we start.” We are already working on—maybe—some new updates in order to still have a gap to work with the calendar. The beginning of June is still in consideration, but we cannot make a clear decision now. We are looking at it on a daily basis.

How many races would be a satisfactory amount? Is there a minimum for a season to be declared a ‘world championship’? MotoGP have said 13…

It is not good to say an amount because we are fighting for the full championship. It is complicated to answer this question because it is still too early to say what will be possible. There is no set minimum up to now but looking at how things are developing we are still confident we will have a very decent and professional championship.