Strange days indeed—but hopefully some normal ones somewhere off in the future. Feld Entertainment's Dave Prater joined Jason Weigandt in an interview to explain the plan to run the final seven rounds of Monster Energy Supercross before 2020 ends. Prater also talks about the challenges involved with doing that, including the difficulty in finding venues, and what options are on the table to try to get this done. Strange times, but once they end, the plan is to get back to racing.

