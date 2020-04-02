Back in December, RJ Hampshire had torn his ACL and damaged several other ligaments in a strange incident dabbing his foot in a corner while testing. Instead of undergoing surgery at the time, Hampshire began immediate therapy in order to be ready to race the first round of the 250SX East Region Championship just two months later. Hampshire opened up about the injury to our Jason Weigandt on an episode of the Exhaust Podcast in February prior to the start of the 250SX East Region and explained his plan to tough it out.

With the goal of not missing any supercross action, Hampshire not only made the gate but was sitting third in the championship standings after just four rounds of the 250SX East Region. Now with supercross being postponed until later this year and the continued uncertainty of racing moving forward, Hampshire announced today that he underwent surgery to repair his knee during the downtime.

"I was set on getting it fixed at the end of outdoors, but now with the rest of supercross getting moved till later in the year and the uncertainty of when motocross is starting, that wasn’t gonna happen," he said in an Instagram post. "I had surgery early this week to repair the knee! A big thank you to Dr. Bowman and Vanderbilt Orthopaedics for getting me in during these times and understanding the urgency, I know it wasn’t easy."

Here is Hampshire's the full update: