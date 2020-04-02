10 Things: Coloring Pages

10 Things Coloring Pages

April 2, 2020 3:15pm

Many of us are staying at home with our kids during this time of state and local government mandated stay-at-home orders. Your kids are likely getting a little out of hand, right? Well we're here to help by keeping them a bit busier with these coloring pages from our archives.

Go ahead and hit the download button under each image to download a printable PDF of the riders you choose, or download this file with all 12 PDFs in one. Moto artist Wally Hackensmith created this set of riders for us back in 2013.

Once your kid has completed their coloring, have them add their name to the line under the Racer X logo and feel free to email them to us at online@racerxonline.com or hashtag #RacerXColoring on social media to share with us!

DOWNLOAD PRINTABLE PDF HERE
