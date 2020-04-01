What About School? 

Right now, we’re all facing decisions we didn’t see coming. Social distancing, quarantine protocol—and, for many of us, educating our children in a way we’ve never had to do before. To help with that last part, On Track School is offering their help. The distance-learning program is planning to help the moto community during a live Facebook event that’s open to anyone, regardless of their schooling situation.

On Track’s Andrea Leib will host the event, with a focus on the basics on homeschooling, the demands faced by parents and students alike, and more, with a focus on the ever-changing reality we’re facing each day.

Leib’s free live Facebook Q&A starts on April 2 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

Sign up here: ontrackschool.com/live.

If you miss or can’t make the live event, a form at that link will allow you to access the archived talk and any and all supplemental materials.