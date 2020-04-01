Stew/Reed was great theater always, but for the Seattle fans, the race at the front had an even better script. Mike Alessi led early with Ryan Villopoto right behind. Here it was. Villopoto, a Washington native, had the home fans pumped, and to those fans on hand, there was something poetic about Ryan chasing Mike. Any Villopoto fan was well-versed on the Villopoto/Alessi amateur rivalry, one of the most talked about ever, but also one that routinely went Alessi’s way. Surely many of those fans in the stands remember thinking how many races Villopoto could win if he could just solve this Alessi character.

By 2009, though, they knew it would happen. Villopoto had become one of the most decorated small-bore racers in history, hanging three-straight AMA Motocross Lites Championships on the board, as well as some hero rides for Team USA at Motocross of Nations. He was the hot rookie for the 2009 450 campaign in supercross, so hot that Monster Energy Kawasaki didn’t blink over losing Stewart. RV was their future. Heck, he would turn out to be everyone’s future. It’s just that no one knew it yet.

The ’09 rookie season was not good for Villopoto. He had some podiums but never appeared as a real speed threat to Stewart or Reed. After a rough ninth-place finish at New Orleans, he called time out. He was battling an illness and needed time to recover, and he would not return until the home race in Seattle, over a month later. By then, some things had changed. Villopoto had parted with trainer Randy Lawrence, who he had worked with during that fantastic 250 run. His usual mechanic, Johnny “Throttle” Mitcheff was absent in Seattle, attending his father’s funeral. For the night, Villopoto would be teamed with Mike Williamson. This night was sign of things to come in so many ways.