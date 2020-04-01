It’s this type of passion and love for dirt bikes, coupled with the unscripted intermission we’re currently in, that’s creating in a silver lining within the industry.

“I’ve been working with the owner of L.A. Sleeve for 40 years, and they said since basically the seventh of March, their phones haven’t stopped,” Boyko said. “They do the same thing I do. People are hunkered down in their houses wherever they are. I’m shipping out cranks all over the place. Joe Blow is hunkered down in his house and he’s never split cases in his life. Now he’s doing it and sending it all to me. I handle all the other shops in town on top of that. From mom-and-pop shops to big, multi-line dealerships, I do all their stuff. I got more cranks last week, in a single week, than I’ve ever gotten. If you saw the amount of work I’ve got right here you’d think it’d take ten guys, but it’s just me. This is without a doubt one of the busiest periods I’ve ever seen in my life.”

As far as what people are working on, it’s all over the place, from vintage machines to street bikes, but Boyko says what he’s seeing most are two-stroke motocross engines.

“It seems, right now, it’s all families with kids who own two-stroke motocross bikes,” Boyko says. “They’re going riding right now. Dirt bike riding is the best form of social distancing you can get. FMF shut the doors and Big D has been going out riding with Danny Laporte every day. There’s some vintage stuff too. From New York, I just got two 1986 Hondas for cylinder repair, bore jobs, port jobs, head mods, crankshaft repair, and I’m doing the carbs as well. And the guy is on me, he can’t wait! He’s bored stiff out in the country and he just wants to ride his bikes."

While it’s a fact that we’re living in an undesirable time, it doesn’t mean we can’t make a tiny bit of lemonade from these imposed lemons. Whether it’s basic maintenance, a total rebuild, or a project, there’s never been a better time to disappear into the sacred solitude of the garage. Or if you’ve got kids, sprinkle in some technical education into the homeschool curriculum. I showed my kids how to clean the carburetor and replace a few items on their TT-R50 over the weekend and we all had a blast. With the kids around, it may have taken four times longer than normal, but that wasn’t really the point. We had fun, some money went back into the motorcycle industry, and when this whole mess is over their little machine will be ready to rip. If you’ve got an opportunity to pick up a wrench, seize the opportunity. You’ll be glad you did.