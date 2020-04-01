This week on Race eXamination, we take a look at one of the more memorable first time winners in supercross history. The always likable Andrew Short was able to snag his first and only supercross win in Seattle eight years ago but the night had a lot more to offer than just that.

We break down Ryan Villopoto tearing his ACL, Short battling with Ken Roczen for his first win, maybe the most hugs and high fives anyone has ever got after a victory, and then an even wilder night in the 250SX class.

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer

Video courtesy of Feld Entertainment