On Track School To Host Facebook Live on Homeschooling April 2

April 1, 2020 11:05am | by:

Are you a parent thrown into the role of a teacher?
Let us help you continue your child's education without pulling out your hair.
Join us on April 2 at 4 p.m. PST for a FREE Live Q&A.
Sign up for the free event—ontrackschool.com/live 

Please share this live opportunity to answer questions and support families looking for solutions to homeschooling concerns. 

Here to serve! 
Andrea Leib
On Track School  

