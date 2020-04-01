On Track School To Host Facebook Live on Homeschooling April 2

Are you a parent thrown into the role of a teacher?

Let us help you continue your child's education without pulling out your hair.

Join us on April 2 at 4 p.m. PST for a FREE Live Q&A.

Sign up for the free event—ontrackschool.com/live

Please share this live opportunity to answer questions and support families looking for solutions to homeschooling concerns.

Here to serve!

Andrea Leib

On Track School

Embedded link to event registration: