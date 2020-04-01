Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, and much more.

This week, we talk with Team Green Kawasaki’s Gavin Towers.

Note: This interview was conducted following the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross, prior to the cancelation of the JS7 Spring Championship at Freestone MX.

Racer X: So how’d your day go here at RCSX?

Gavin Towers: It was good. I rode Supermini 1 and 2, and Schoolboy 1. I was pretty far back in the pack in Schoolboy 1 because I got caught in a first turn pileup. I ended up just hitting another kid, it was more circumstantial, just in the wrong place at the wrong time. In Supermini 1 I ended up winning the championship after a long hard fought battle with Ryder Difrancesco. Then in Supermini 2, I ended up fourth after a bad start.