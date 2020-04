Three-time Lucas Oil 450 Class Champion Eli Tomac will join Jason Weigandt on the Racer X Instagram for an Instagram Live video this afternoon at 12:30 p.m./9:30 a.m. PST. Make sure to tune in!

If you have questions for Eli, submit them to the @ProMotocross Instagram story between now and 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST.