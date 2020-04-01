Since the Seattle Supercross did not take place as scheduled over the weekend, Racer X is looking back at past great races in that city. No discussion of Seattle can be complete without looking up Larry Ward, the hometown hero who won the event back in 1990 and 1999.

When you think of the Seattle Supercross you can’t help but think of wet races and wild outcomes. But before today’s Seattle races with open air racing, the Pacific Northwest played host to plenty of crazy races under the closed roof of the Kingdome. Two of the greatest races of that era, hands down, belong to Larry Ward, who won his first (1990) and last (1999) premier class supercross races there. The first win was a raucous affair, with Ward and Jeff Matiasevich trading paint for much of the race before Ward eventually checked out. The second wasn’t as wild, but Ward, the hometown hero, came out of nowhere and delighted the crowd by dominating the main event after dealing with some brief resistance from Kevin Windham. We caught up with Ward to talk about those nights, the current suspended state of racing, and the ranch resort he now runs in Oklahoma.

Racer X: We’re reviewing classic races on the web right now. It’s Seattle week, so obviously we have to talk you. How well do you remember that first win?

Larry Ward: Well I’ve watched that video more than any other race I’ve ever raced [Laughs] so I remember a lot, some of it probably from video. But another thing I remember, in ’89, in the 125SX West, Jeff Matiasevich was really good. He won the first night but not by much. The second night I actually had a huge lead, had it locked up, and was the only one still jumping the triple because it was pretty rutty. We had a titanium steering stem in my Honda 125 and it broke and I crashed. I broke my ankle and didn’t even finish the race. I was so disappointed, and going into ’90 I wanted to do really well. But in all honesty there’s no way in hell I would have dreamed I was going to win. Although, I had gotten a second and a fourth in the two weekends leading up to that so I was riding pretty good and was really comfortable on the bike.

Watch the 1990 Seattle Supercross: