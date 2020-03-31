Zacho, another one that I can appreciate the big send this year. He fights for it. I used to race with his wife’s little brother. We share the same birthday. So, all the time at the amateur nationals and stuff we’d always hang out and stuff. He’s a cool kid. That’s sort of how I know Zach. He’s an animal on and off the bike. He’s a Manimal, I would say.

Vince gets this bad rap about cross jumping people, but I feel like, everyone’s done it at some point. Maybe not JT [Jason Thomas]. JT has never cross-jumped! [Laughs] I’ve done it. I’m guilty. There’s a few people that are guilty. It happens sometimes. I don’t know if he does it on purpose. I think he’s fighting hard for the spot. Yeah, he’s an aggressive racer. I actually grew up racing around the same area as him, because he grew up in Cape Girardeau, I grew up in Tennessee, which is about three and a half, four hours apart. We were at a lot of the same races together. He’s improved a lot. He moved to MTF [Millsaps Training Facility] I think whenever he was on amateurs, back on 125s and stuff. That’s where he really turned everything around. He became that Red Bull athlete and stuff whenever he was amateur. Me and Vince, we go way back. He’s always super, super nice to me. Never cleaned me out, I don’t think. Not yet. So that’s good.

El Chupacabra. He can send it, too. Big wall jumps. I like his place, his El Chupacabra Ranch. I think that’s awesome. I haven’t ever really talked to him, he’s a little bit of a different guy. He sort of keeps to himself. He has his whole thing there at El Chupacabra Ranch, I think he’s more of a country boy. I think that’s cool. I can appreciate that, being from the East Coast. I like his riding style. The dude can freaking crush some whoops. For a guy who’s small stature, he can crush some whoops! That’s awesome.

Whenever I was living in Corona, he was actually my neighbor. He lived right across in the apartments whenever he lived in Corona. But he’s just awesome dude. Free sprit. Just always a smile on his face. Always. No matter what, he’s got a smile on his face. He rubs his hands together when he gets all excited. Things can be going bad for him and he just always has a smile on his face, no matter what. AP is freaking funny, man. Everyone loves AP. He’s a people’s champ.

Another people’s champ. Adam Cianciarulo, he’s just a great interview. He’s so knowledgeable. I’ve talked to him a little bit. I think he’s seen me ride before, because he’s like, “A-Ray sends it.” I don’t know if he’s seen me on the practice track or what. On his slow lap he sees me coming through the whoops sideways and you can see every single one of my number plates. He’s super honest in his interviews. It’s weird. Cooper Webb would be the first to say he got his buck picked, but AC will be the first one to say, “Everyone’s riding really, really good, and I felt like I was riding good myself. I just got straight upbeat tonight.” He’s just a genuine person, man. I feel like a lot of good things are going to be coming for him in the future.