Wake-Up Call

Championship Standings
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Through Round 10 (of 17)
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|226
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|223
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|197
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|195
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|170
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|152
|7
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|141
|8
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|129
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|129
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|88
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|80
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|79
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|65
|6
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|60
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|Brazil
|51
|8
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|48
|9
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|43
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|42
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 2 (of 20)
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|94
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|85
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|68
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|60
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|58
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|56
|7
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|53
|8
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|47
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|42
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|39
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|94
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|80
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|78
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|74
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|68
|6
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|52
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|50
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|40
|9
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|36
|10
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|32
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|Denmark
|50
|2
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|34
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|33
|4
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|32
|5
|Lion Florian
|Germany
|30
|6
|Liam Everts
|Belgium
|29
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|28
|8
|Karel Kutsar
|Estonia
|28
|9
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|27
|10
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|Estonia
|23
MXGP WMX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Courtney Duncan
|New Zealand
|90
|2
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|85
|3
|Kiara Fontanesi
|Italy
|80
|4
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|78
|5
|Lynn Valk
|Netherlands
|66
|6
|Line Dam
|Denmark
|54
|7
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|50
|8
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|39
|9
|Mathilde Martinez
|France
|39
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'hare
|Australia
|36
GNCC Racing
Through Round 3 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|90
|2
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|67
|3
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|59
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|45
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|45
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|44
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|43
|8
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|43
|9
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|31
|10
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|30
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|80
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|76
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|72
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|51
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|43
|6
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|39
|7
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|37
|8
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|35
|9
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|32
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|32
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|81
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|69
|3
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|57
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|56
|5
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|54
|6
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|41
|7
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|40
|8
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|40
|9
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|34
|10
|Dylan Zimpel
|Iron Station, NC
|31
GNCC WXC Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|90
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|71
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|61
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|57
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|49
|6
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|46
|7
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|40
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|31
|9
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|31
|10
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|28
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|60
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|43
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|39
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|31
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|28
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|450 Pro
|Robbie Horton
|FMF Indoor MX Championship
|250 Pro
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Billy Bolt
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles