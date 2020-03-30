Was there any point in this where it seemed like that wasn’t going to happen, where you guys were like, there’s just no way and we’re done?

No, I don’t think it’s come to that. I think that’s always been the task at hand. As you know and the world knows, this thing happened so quickly and it’s so fluid. Literally Thursday morning, March 12th, we had riders early in the morning in television studios doing interviews about the Indianapolis round of supercross. By 10:30 a.m. or so, we kind of saw there was going to be an issue. By 3:30 p.m., it was down to racing without fans in the stadium. Then by 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. we had to pull the plug. It just happened so quickly that we were just reacting to everything that was coming at us, like everyone in the world was at the time. It never really crossed our mind not to finish the season. We always had that in the plan. We just knew that it was going to evolve, and it continues to evolve even today. That’s the plan and that’s what we’re working towards. Hopefully we’ll be sitting at Anaheim in 2021 talking about what a great season 2020 was.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross has been pushed back to June 13th. Is there an attempt to get races in before that, or is that just too short of notice? We don’t even know if we’ll be able to race in May, heck, we might not be able to race June 13th, either. So, do you have an idea of when you’re going to try to get these races in? Before motocross, after that, during? Any idea?

Again, I think it’s so fluid it’s hard to say. We’ve been working with MX Sports [Note: MX Sports is a sister company of Racer X]. We were on the phone with Carrie and Davey [Coombs]. They’ve been fantastic. They were able to move the start of their season back to June 13th in hopes that we could get a few rounds in prior to that. But as the things developed over the next several days, if not weeks, we realized that’s probably not realistic. I don’t want to say it’s completely out of the question at this point, but it looks challenging for us to be able to get anything in supercross-wise prior to that first [motocross] event on June 13th.

So, after motocross is probably more likely at this point?

Yeah. We just have to work with what windows we have. At present, it looks like whenever Lucas Oil Pro Motocross finishes up, that will be our window to get those seven rounds of supercross in.

I’ve heard you guys were talking to the teams quite a bit, right?

Yeah. I think as our partners, they’re an integral part of this whole thing. We set up our first conference call that Thursday before Indy just to keep everybody informed of what was going on. We spoke to them a couple times, maybe two if not three times that day, just as the things were developing. I know the first call was, “Hey, it looks like we may be racing in front of an empty stadium.” Then my last call was, “Don’t put any more people on a plane because we’re not racing in Indy this weekend.” So, it’s been important. I think Mike Muye and myself, we set up biweekly conference calls with the teams. We’re going to continue those for as long as necessary. We’ll continue to keep everyone informed and get their feedback on things as well because we’re all in this together. I know that seems obvious, the world is in this together, but obviously as an industry we’re all in this together and we’re all just watching it play out and seeing what works best for the sport of supercross and motocross as a whole.