RLT Announces All Motorsports Activities Postposed Thru April

March 30, 2020 8:00pm | by:
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the Race Leadership Team (RLT) has postponed all motorsports activities thru April 30, 2020. This affects the following race series: Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross National Championship, GNCC Racing, ATVMX and Pro Motocross.

Accordingly, the following events originally scheduled for the weekends of April 18/19 and April 25/26 are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

April 18 & 19
LLAQ SEPro Sports MotocrossWytheville, VA
LLAQ MEWildcat Creek MXRossville, IN
LLAQ NCRiverside RacewayWinterset, IA
LLAQ SCOak Hill RacewayAlvord, TX
GNCCCamp CokerSociety Hill, SC
April 25 & 26
LLAQ NEEnglishtownEnglishtown, NJ
LLAQ SENorth Carolina Motorsports ParkHenderson, NC
LLAQ MEMalvern MXWaynesburg, OH
LLAQ NCLincoln Trail MotosportsCasey, IL
LLAQ SCFreestone RacewayWortham, TX
LLAQ NWNoise Park RacewayIdaho Falls, ID
LLAQ SWSandia MX@MoriartyMoriarty, NM
ATVMXSouth of the BorderHamer, SC

Per prior RLT Competition Bulletin 2020-1, motorsports events scheduled for the weekend of April 4/5 and April 11/12 were postposed.

The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing. The RLT will reconvene next Monday to review the race schedules, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible.

The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.

