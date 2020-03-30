Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the Race Leadership Team (RLT) has postponed all motorsports activities thru April 30, 2020. This affects the following race series: Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross National Championship, GNCC Racing, ATVMX and Pro Motocross.

Accordingly, the following events originally scheduled for the weekends of April 18/19 and April 25/26 are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

April 18 & 19 LLAQ SE Pro Sports Motocross Wytheville, VA LLAQ ME Wildcat Creek MX Rossville, IN LLAQ NC Riverside Raceway Winterset, IA LLAQ SC Oak Hill Raceway Alvord, TX GNCC Camp Coker Society Hill, SC

April 25 & 26 LLAQ NE Englishtown Englishtown, NJ LLAQ SE North Carolina Motorsports Park Henderson, NC LLAQ ME Malvern MX Waynesburg, OH LLAQ NC Lincoln Trail Motosports Casey, IL LLAQ SC Freestone Raceway Wortham, TX LLAQ NW Noise Park Raceway Idaho Falls, ID LLAQ SW Sandia MX@Moriarty Moriarty, NM ATVMX South of the Border Hamer, SC

Per prior RLT Competition Bulletin 2020-1, motorsports events scheduled for the weekend of April 4/5 and April 11/12 were postposed.

The RLT consists of representatives from the AMA, MX Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing. The RLT will reconvene next Monday to review the race schedules, making adjustments as needed, and will work with event organizers to reschedule events when possible.

The RLT continues to urge racing families to use common sense: 1) wash your hands often; 2) avoid shaking hands or coming into close personal contact with others; 3) if you are sick, stay home; 4) if you are really sick, go to the hospital; and 5) don’t panic.

The health, safety and welfare of our riders and their families remains paramount, and we will keep our race community apprised of all further developments.

Please direct all communications to info@mxsports.com.