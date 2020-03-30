Ricky Johnson Tests Positive for COVID-19, Recovering

Seven-time AMA National Champion and all-around legend Ricky Johnson confirmed on Instagram this weekend that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he noted he was already 21 days into the process and, “I’m already past all the bad stuff.”

In his video, Johnson laid out the timeline of his previous 21 days, noting that his wife Stephanie was sick on February 14, but there wasn’t very much "hype" about COVID-19 at the time, so she was not tested so they’re not sure if she had been suffering from the virus. Johnson outlined a few other places where he could have contracted the virus, including the NASCAR race in Fontana, California, on March 1 (RJ was on hand to honor Jimmie Johnson, who he helped mentor, during his final full-time NASCAR season). Following that, Rick rode a Honda Gold Wing from California to Florida from March 2–6 to attend Daytona Bike Week. On March 6 and 7, Johnson attended the Daytona SX and, “Shook a bunch of hands, was hanging out with friends and associates at the supercross race.

“March 9 I flew home through Orlando and Minneapolis, I’m still not sure, maybe that’s where I got it.”