Still on hold when it comes to the sport we love but the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com and Fly Racing, comes in tonight with more talk about the sport, what we’re doing now, and high-level bench racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Adam and Tyler Enticknap in-studio and while we practice self-distancing, we’ll also produce a show!

We’ll talk to the #722 about his season so far, how the music career is going and we’ll talk to Ty about his new gig announcing at the races, working for Feld Entertainment, when he’s going to race again, and more.

We’ll have Feld Entertainment director of motorsports Dave Prater as well as director of supercross Mike Muye on tonight to talk about the decision to postpone the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, what’s next, racing in the fall, trying to get all the rounds in, and more.

The “King of Supercross” Jeremy McGrath will call into the show to talk about what he’s been up to, thoughts on the series before it hit pause, we’ll bench race with him, and take a few questions from you people on Twitter as well.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne was injured and going to miss all of supercross with an injury before we paused. We’ll have Zacho on tonight to talk about the crash, the recovery, what he’s been able to do while on hiatus, and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas calling in to talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at any time during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. FLY Racing has doubled down on its effort to produce the best performance motocross and off-road products. The Formula helmet redefined expectations in protection, ventilation, and weight. The new 2020 Vector graphic is arriving now and can be seen on FLY Racing athletes worldwide, most notably Zach Osborne on Team USA at the Motocross of Nations.

From the RHEON equipped Formula to the redesigned EVO-DST gear down to our all new FR5 boots, FLY Racing has the head-to-toe option for any riding need. Visit FLYRacing.com to see the entire line-up.

The PulpMX show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Vertex Pistons, Vortex Racing, EVS, Gear Alloy, Roost MX Graphics, Firepower, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Maxima Oils, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, LA Honda World, Ride Engineering, OGIO, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, Works Chassis Lab, and Guts Racing.