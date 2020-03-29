We can only breakdown the most recent round of Monster Energy Supercross so many times, but until another race—any kind of race—is run, the 50th Daytona Supercross is going to be on a near-constant loop for us bench-racers and analysts. So rather than take yet another look back at Eli Tomac’s late-race pass on Ken Roczen, how about using your next session in front of the computer checking out the evolution of the sport over the years? As they say, if you don’t know your past, you won’t know your future… This is a random sampling of free motocross media that you can find on YouTube. Think of it as part one in a series!

Let’s start way back in 1947 with this short film from France. Mind you, this was about two years after the end of World War II, and the world was just getting back to some kind of normalcy after the largest war ever fought. This is Montreuil-sous-Bois circuit, which was in an old rock quarry. This is five years before the FIM Motocross World Championships were ever run. The Englishman Bob Foster wins the race.