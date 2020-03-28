Like the rest of us on this recent morning, seven-time supercross champion Jeremy McGrath wondered what in the world he was going to do with the day ahead of him. Caught up in the life-during-wartime coronavirus reality that now darkens all of our doors, “Showtime” has been holding station down in the northern suburbs of San Diego and trying to ride this thing out. Climbing the walls and trying to get back to riding around on his motorcycle again—a knee replacement has set him back a bit—the greatest supercross racer to ever kick a bike to life talked with us about his current plight as well as his immediate, near and distant future. Chilled out, in good spirits and going with the flow, it was a great 30 minutes of bench racing with the one and only McGrath.

“I’m doing great,” started McGrath. “Actually, everything is fine. My kids and wife are great. We are abiding by the rules and staying clear of people, that’s for sure. We did go to the desert, so I guess I can’t say we’ve been locked up at home the whole time. We took out the side-by-sides with the whole family last week and we did about two days out at Superstition Mountain [east of Phoenix, Arizona]. We did that and it was so awesome because I drove my own KRX Kawasaki side-by-side and my youngest one Bergen had her own and Rhowan had her own and we did over 200 miles of driving and it was the first time Kim has went out there with me.

“Kim, she hasn’t been big on the desert thing. It was just cool. We were all doing it as a family and we did over 200 miles of driving and it was awesome. We did as much social bonding that is required. We’re doing it. We’re pulling it off.”