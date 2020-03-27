Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule

Watch: 2013 Spring Creek National 450 Class Watch Party

March 27, 2020 3:00pm

Tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST on the Racer X Instagram, Jason Weigandt will be joined by Trey Canard for an Instagram Live video to talk about his battles with James Stewart at the 2013 Spring Creek National. Tune in to hear what they discussion.

On Saturday, March 28, starting at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST watch the 450 Class motos from the 2013 Spring Creek National right here or on the Pro Motocross Facebook page.

Our guys Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas will be live in the chat section of the Pro Motocross Facebook page so join us as we enjoy another great throwback race.

Trey Canard and James Stewart had a battle for the ages in the 2013 Spring Creek National.
Trey Canard and James Stewart had a battle for the ages in the 2013 Spring Creek National. Simon Cudby

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now