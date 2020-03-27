Tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST on the Racer X Instagram, Jason Weigandt will be joined by Trey Canard for an Instagram Live video to talk about his battles with James Stewart at the 2013 Spring Creek National. Tune in to hear what they discussion.

On Saturday, March 28, starting at 3 p.m. EST/ 12 p.m. PST watch the 450 Class motos from the 2013 Spring Creek National right here or on the Pro Motocross Facebook page.

Our guys Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas will be live in the chat section of the Pro Motocross Facebook page so join us as we enjoy another great throwback race.