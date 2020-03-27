Living in quarantine? Have a lot of time to think about stuff? Well, now we can provide a home for your deep thoughts. We let you folks fire some questions off to long-time pro Jason Thomas, and he provided answers. We received so many questions that we divided this into two parts. See you back here next week!

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

woodshed_addict

I've got a couple. Let's talk about racing, even though it's paused for a bit. :)

It's been well-documented that the whoops this year seemed to be a bigger part of the equation at many of the tracks. So my question is...for the guys at this level, percentage wise, how much of going fast in the whoops is bike set-up? How much is technique? And how much is just saying “Heck with it, I'm not letting off?!”

And, what are some of the lesser-known bike changes that can be made to help generate whoop speed/stability?

Also, on the bigger teams, how often do the riders rotate out their riding gear (boots, jerseys, pants, helmets, goggles, gloves, etc)? How much of the bikes are brand new each weekend? Do they put new everything (tires, wheels, seat, bars, grips, sprockets, chain, etc..) on each week? Are they inspected and used again? Or just handed to the practice mechanic? Thanks!

On the whoops, it’s a little bit of everything. For big, steep, nasty whoops, setup is a big part of the equation. Riders stiffen their suspension to startling levels to prevent it from compressing deeply into the stroke on impact. That keeps them at the top of the suspension stroke and driving forward and most importantly, their bikes are on a level plane. A big part of that equation is also confidence. It takes a high level of confidence to enter whoops at the speed James Stewart did. Watching a rider like Stew enter a big set of whoops is much different, visually, than a rider who has historically struggled like Marvin Musquin.

On the gear side, they get new pants, jerseys and gloves each weekend. Multiple sets, in fact. For the companies supporting them, the hope is that the rider looks his absolute best when a photo is taken or that rider is shown on TV. It’s probably overkill with the quality of materials now, to be honest. Helmets are rotated based on need but they always have 3-4 helmets at the race (different colors and spares).

The factory bikes are almost brand new each weekend. The engines are usually rotated every 4 races for supercross but things like tires, grips, etc. are replaced every weekend. For outdoor events, the engine is given more attention as an outdoor race is much more stressful on the tolerances.