Racerhead #13

Press release from USWE:

Support U.S. Sports Events With Our "Ride It Out Foundation"

Our community is full of active people, and we understand just how impactful recent events have been for sports all around the globe. All of us at USWE are disheartened by the sudden and rapid spread of Covid-19, which has brought a lot of saddening news across the world and has also, put MTB, Trail Running, Motorsports, and Winter Sports - expectations, dreams, and goals for the coming season… on hold.

Events support our way of living - they’re where we meet, hang out, and get to know each other. But most importantly, these events are where we set goals for the future - and inspire ourselves to reach new heights at the next event.

So, we put our heads together and asked ourselves:

“What can we do right now, to support the event organizations of the sports we hold dear?

A Foundation To Support Sports Events

Our solution, and how we aim to support our local sports event organizers in the US is by donating $10 for every hydration backpack sold at our official US online store.

We can’t meet you guys at the events right now, but we can still provide you with our “kick-ass” products via online-delivery. Hopefully, the more support we show to the event organizers, the sooner we will be able to reunite and continue business as usual.

Application:

The proceeds will be distributed to the approved event organizers in June.

Link for event organizer application.

With your help, we can support a few event organizers and if the rest of the industry follows suit, we could make a massive difference!

So if you want to play your part in keeping our beloved local events alive, consider joining athletes and weekend warriors everywhere in support of this initiative.

As always, thank you for your continued support.

For now, stay safe and take care of each other.

USWE Sports