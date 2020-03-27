NBC Sports Gold Offers Free On-Demand Access to Pro Motocross Pass for Month of April

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—NBC Sports Gold, the direct-to-consumer streaming service from NBC Sports, has announced it is providing FREE access to nine different sports passes, including the popular "Pro Motocross Pass," for a limited time through the month of April. With this access, viewers receive commercial-free and on-demand content, including full event replays and exclusive qualifying shows, from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

NBC Sports Gold can be accessed via the NBC Sports app, which is available in the United States through the Apple App Store (iOS), Apple TV (tvOS), Google Play (Android), Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, Android TV, Amazon Fire (TV & Tablet), Amazon Echo Show, Roku, Chromecast, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Smart TV.

Access can also be found at NBCSports.com/Gold.

Duration : Through May 1

: Through May 1 Available content includes :

: All races from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons



All qualifying shows from the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons



Pro Motocross highlights

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit:

www.ProMotocross.com.