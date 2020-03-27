It is, or was, a very stacked field in the 450 classification up to now. Even though Daytona spelled the suspension of the series, you knew you were getting there, huh?

Yeah, yeah, I’ve got my confidence back. Me and the bike were gelling good and the team was gelling good. I felt good fitness-wise. Yeah, it was only a matter of time until I got up there. I just had to keep pushing and now I know I’m good and I think that helps me with starting outdoors because I already feel really fast outdoors and I feel good with my speed already in these first two weeks and it can only go uphill from here, I guess. I’m definitely looking forward to it. I’m definitely looking forward to getting on those outdoor tracks and getting back to the roots. Yeah, I can definitely see myself winning some races and podiums and being upfront, you know? I’m going to do it. Whenever the time comes, I’m going to be there and it’s just whenever they make the call for the outdoors to start. I’ll be ready.

Riding and training notwithstanding, what have you been doing to keep yourself occupied during this full-on lockdown?

Yeah, man. I mean I’ve kind of been watching TV and kind of chilling at the house and hanging out with the family. This last weekend I redid my garage. I just got my championship bike from 2018 and I put that thing up n my garage. I’ve got weights around since I can’t go to the gym and I’ve got little guy’s toys all situated out here. Yeah, just been trying to catch up on some stuff that I haven’t been able to since I’ve been home in Florida.

You sound good and sound like you have a good attitude about all this. You’re just rolling with it, huh?

Yeah, there is nothing that we can do that will change this. It’s staying home and just sticking with your family and I’m kind of excited to get this break over with. Obviously, it’s not how I wanted to get a break. I’ve kind of been treating it like little bit of a reset. Supercross was just past halfway and now I’m resetting my body and getting ready for a whole other series. I’m pumped that we have a little bit of time before outdoors so we can actually test and do out motos and get ready and I’m pretty excited for that. Too bad that things are kind of jumbled, you know? It’s just got everybody messed up, but we’ll get through it. We’ll make it through and we’ll see dirt bikes on the TV screen!