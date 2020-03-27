Without races, the supercross and motocross industry is missing many standard opportunities for social contact. But people are finding some ways to create normalcy in times of social distancing. Each Saturday at the races, chaplain Jake Vanada hosts chapel service right after the rider’s meeting in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This weekend, he will begin offering chapel service online, via sxmxoutreach.org/chapel-live.

Chapel talk begins this Saturday, March 28th, at 11:00 a.m. PST, (2 p.m. EST). That's about the same time chapel service would have taken place at the Seattle Supercross this weekend.

“Like everyone in our racing community, not being at the races every weekend has been a big adjustment for us,” says Vanada. “It is really hard. We were supposed to be racing in Seattle this weekend, that is one of our favorite races in the series. Now we are at home in Minnesota where everything is canceled and we are all staying home and just trying to be safe. We got to thinking, 'Hey, since we can’t be at the races, maybe we could do our regular chapel, just like we always do, and invite our industry to be a part of it.' Christy and I are really excited about the opportunity to do this.”

The coronavirus has resulted in massive changes in the world, both today, and how today’s changes could make an impact on the future.

“But here’s the deal,” says Jake. “We have a big God. He isn’t rattled by this at all. I want to speak into that.”

What does the series chaplain have to say about what’s happening right now? Go to his site sxmxoutreach.org/chapel-live this Saturday and find out.