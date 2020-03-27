Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. You can still get your moto fix with our Racer X Online coverage of both past races and current updates, or via YouTube and/or the NBC Sport Gold SX/MX pass

But on Saturday on the Pro Motocross Facebook page there will be a watch party of the 2013 Spring Creek National. Starting at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST, watch both 450 Class motos.

We ran a watch party last Saturday with the 2014 High Point National, and fans seemed to love it, so we're picking a similar battle from a similar era this weekend. The 2013 Spring Creek National featured big hitters like Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, James Stewart, Chad Reed, Trey Canard, Justin Barcia and more, and, this race, like High Point, featured a heated battle that came down to the wire in the 450 class. In fact, the moto and overall win was up for grabs down to the last turn in the last moto!

We'll also have some familiar faces in the live chat room during the watch party, so get ready to bench race with the best of us.

And make sure to tune in to the Racer X Instagram tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST when Jason Weigandt will be joined by Trey Canard for an Instagram Live video to talk about this race.