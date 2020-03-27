Results Archive
How to Watch: 2013 Spring Creek National Watch Party

How to Watch 2013 Spring Creek National Watch Party

March 27, 2020 12:30pm

Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. You can still get your moto fix with our Racer X Online coverage of both past races and current updates, or via YouTube and/or the NBC Sport Gold SX/MX pass

But on Saturday on the Pro Motocross Facebook page there will be a watch party of the 2013 Spring Creek National. Starting at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST, watch both 450 Class motos.

We ran a watch party last Saturday with the 2014 High Point National, and fans seemed to love it, so we're picking a similar battle from a similar era this weekend. The 2013 Spring Creek National featured big hitters like Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, James Stewart, Chad Reed, Trey Canard, Justin Barcia and more, and, this race, like High Point, featured a heated battle that came down to the wire in the 450 class. In fact, the moto and overall win was up for grabs down to the last turn in the last moto! 

We'll also have some familiar faces in the live chat room during the watch party, so get ready to bench race with the best of us. 

And make sure to tune in to the Racer X Instagram tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST when Jason Weigandt will be joined by Trey Canard for an Instagram Live video to talk about this race. 

Spoiler alert!

Don't scroll down if you don't want to know who won this race.

Incredible action from the 2013 Spring Creek National.
Incredible action from the 2013 Spring Creek National. Simon Cudby

2013 Spring Creek National results

450 Class

Spring Creek (Millville) - 450

- Millville, MN

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1James Stewart Haines City, FL1 - 3 Suzuki RM-Z450
2Trey Canard Shawnee, OK2 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN5 - 1 KTM 450 SX-F
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY3 - 5 Honda CRF450R
5Ryan Villopoto Seattle, WA6 - 4 Kawasaki KX450F
6Andrew Short Colorado Springs, CO7 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F
7Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA11 - 6 Suzuki RM-Z450
8Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia10 - 7 Honda CRF450R
9Jake Weimer Rupert, ID9 - 9 Kawasaki KX450F
10Broc Tickle Holly, MI8 - 10 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

250 Class

Spring Creek (Millville) - 250

- Millville, MN

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France4 - 4 KTM 250 SX-F
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM3 - 5 Suzuki RM-Z250
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN2 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA6 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
6Justin Bogle Cushing, OK5 - 6 Honda CRF250R
7 Wichita, KS8 - 8 Honda CRF250R
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR7 - 11 Kawasaki KX250F
9Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany35 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
10Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA11 - 9 Honda CRF250R
Full Results

