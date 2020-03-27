Unfortunately there aren't any live races to watch on TV at the moment. You can still get your moto fix with our Racer X Online coverage of both past races and current updates, or via YouTube and/or the NBC Sport Gold SX/MX pass
But on Saturday on the Pro Motocross Facebook page there will be a watch party of the 2013 Spring Creek National. Starting at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST, watch both 450 Class motos.
We ran a watch party last Saturday with the 2014 High Point National, and fans seemed to love it, so we're picking a similar battle from a similar era this weekend. The 2013 Spring Creek National featured big hitters like Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, James Stewart, Chad Reed, Trey Canard, Justin Barcia and more, and, this race, like High Point, featured a heated battle that came down to the wire in the 450 class. In fact, the moto and overall win was up for grabs down to the last turn in the last moto!
We'll also have some familiar faces in the live chat room during the watch party, so get ready to bench race with the best of us.
And make sure to tune in to the Racer X Instagram tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST when Jason Weigandt will be joined by Trey Canard for an Instagram Live video to talk about this race.
Spoiler alert!
Don't scroll down if you don't want to know who won this race.
2013 Spring Creek National results
450 Class
Spring Creek (Millville) - 450
Spring Creek MX Park - Millville, MN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|James Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|1 - 3
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Trey Canard
|Shawnee, OK
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|5 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|3 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Ryan Villopoto
|Seattle, WA
|6 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450F
|6
|Andrew Short
|Colorado Springs, CO
|7 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|11 - 6
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|10 - 7
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|9 - 9
|Kawasaki KX450F
|10
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|8 - 10
|Suzuki RM-Z450
250 Class
Spring Creek (Millville) - 250
Spring Creek MX Park - Millville, MN
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|4 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|3 - 5
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|2 - 7
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|6 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|6
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|5 - 6
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|Wil Hahn
|Wichita, KS
|8 - 8
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|7 - 11
|Kawasaki KX250F
|9
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|35 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F
|10
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|11 - 9
|Honda CRF250R
