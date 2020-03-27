Ask Kris Keefer Anything

With the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship being postponed and races from other championships being rescheduled and/or canceled, we know you we know you have questions. And our Kris Keefer will answer them!

We just posted part one of questions Jason Thomas answered but we know you still have more questions to ask Racer X about and Keefer is willing to provide us with some answers of his own.

Just leave your question about the new bike you recently purchased, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, MXGP, high desert life, or anything (within reason) below in the comments and Keefer will answer them next week on Racer X Online.