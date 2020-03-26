450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE

Comment: Anstie has been inactive all season after having surgery to fix an ankle problem around Christmas time. His team, HEP Motorsports Suzuki, says he’ll be back on the bike in roughly two weeks and should be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS

Comment: Blose crashed hard in the whoops in Glendale and suffered a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver. He was working toward being back for the final two rounds before racing operations temporarily ceased.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION

Comment: A big concussion in Glendale put Bogle out of action. Before the COVID-19 outbreak occurred and postponed the supercross championship, Bogle wasn’t slated to return to supercross.

Justin Brayton – HAND

Comment: Brayton left Daytona with a broken hand thanks to a last-lap run-in with Vince Friese. Honda HRC told us his hand is healing up nicely and he’s got roughly two weeks before he can start riding again.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE

Comment: Cianciarulo broke his collarbone during qualifying in Arlington and hasn’t raced since. He’s back on the bike and ready for the next gate drop and told our Steve Matthes: “I still feel physically better than I did before I had the little injury” earlier this week.

