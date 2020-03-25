The PulpMX/Racer X Live Call-In Thursday

Got some questions for us? How could you not? Although we had to cancel our live in person show set for the Indianapolis Supercross, we wanted to provide you another chance for bench racing with us. On Thursday, Steve Matthes will host a live podcast where you can listen to us and can even call in and even join the conversation.

We're lining up a few guests but the usual suspects of Matthes, Jason Weigandt, and Jason Thomas will take to the phone and take your questions. Expect plenty of bench racing and analysis, and a lots of predictions and life advice you should try to forget as soon as possible.

Check out details below and make sure to reserve your phone before a family member gets to it!

Fly Racing, PulpMX, and Racer X have teamed up to bring you this show.

Who: Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt

When: Thursday, March 26, 2020

Where: Pulpmxshow.com

Times: Show and calls start up at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

Call in: 702-586-7857 or 702-586-pulp

Tune in to listen and/or call in bench race yourself!

Thank you for your continued support that allows us to do these!