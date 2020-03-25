On March 13, Feld Entertainment canceled the Indianapolis, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, and Foxborough Supercrosses—and all Supercross Future events that were to accompany each round—and announced the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross had been postponed until further notice.

Yesterday, the venues for round 16 and 17 (Sam Boyd Stadium and Rice-Eccles Stadium) had posted news on their websites that their events, scheduled for April 25 and May 2, respectively, had been canceled. Today, Feld Entertainment officially announced that the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City Supercrosses have been canceled, but still stated that rounds 11-17 of the championship will be contested later this year, although the race locations and dates have not been finalized.

Here is the full press release from Feld Entertainment: