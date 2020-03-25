Supercross Set to Complete Rounds 11-17 Later This Year
On March 13, Feld Entertainment canceled the Indianapolis, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, and Foxborough Supercrosses—and all Supercross Future events that were to accompany each round—and announced the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross had been postponed until further notice.
Yesterday, the venues for round 16 and 17 (Sam Boyd Stadium and Rice-Eccles Stadium) had posted news on their websites that their events, scheduled for April 25 and May 2, respectively, had been canceled. Today, Feld Entertainment officially announced that the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City Supercrosses have been canceled, but still stated that rounds 11-17 of the championship will be contested later this year, although the race locations and dates have not been finalized.
Here is the full press release from Feld Entertainment:
The 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is now scheduled to complete rounds 11-17 later this year. The race locations and dates have not been finalized.
The following Supercross events have now been cancelled due to this change. Event ticket refund information can be located on the venue or ticketing website:
- April 25 in Las Vegas, NV at Sam Boyd Stadium
*Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation
- May 2 in Salt Lake City, UT at Rice-Eccles Stadium
*Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation
We value you as a fan and appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time, we look forward to dropping the gate again soon. Continue to visit SupercrossLive.com for real-time updates.
On Friday, March 20, MX Sports announced an updated version of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship schedule that would see the championship start on June 13 at the Florida National and end on September 5 with the Fox Raceway National.
Racer X is running a calendar of all the canceled and postponed events for 2020, stay close to it for the latest updates.