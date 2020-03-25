Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: The Simulated 2020 Detroit Supercross

March 25, 2020 9:30am | by:

DISCLAIMER: This video was a ten-minute plus one lap simulated race ran on the 2019 Detroit Supercross layout in Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3. Only one player is a user played character (created rider Ken Mockzen) and this is strictly meant to be a fun video. Please stop taking it so seriously in 3... 2... 1...

Welcome to the Simulated 2020 Detroit Supercross. Today, Jason Weigandt calls the action in a hot and heavy points battle. With no real racing going on currently, we ran a little simulation for fun and here's what the game gave us.

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now