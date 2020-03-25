Racer X Films: The Simulated 2020 Detroit Supercross

DISCLAIMER: This video was a ten-minute plus one lap simulated race ran on the 2019 Detroit Supercross layout in Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 3. Only one player is a user played character (created rider Ken Mockzen) and this is strictly meant to be a fun video. Please stop taking it so seriously in 3... 2... 1...

Welcome to the Simulated 2020 Detroit Supercross. Today, Jason Weigandt calls the action in a hot and heavy points battle. With no real racing going on currently, we ran a little simulation for fun and here's what the game gave us.