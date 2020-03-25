Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 1998 Pontiac Race Examination

March 25, 2020 2:40pm | by:

In 1998, the supercross season was in the midst of winding down when Ezra Lusk ignited a true rivalry with championship leader Jeremy McGrath. After some contact in St. Louis, the next week in Pontiac was sure to provide some fireworks between the two. As it turns out, more contact would be made, just not with each other.

We take a look at the only DNF Jeremy McGrath had during his long reign as the man to beat in supercross, as well as a young Ricky Carmichael clinching his first 125cc East Regional Championship.

*Video courtesy of Bar to Bar 98

Read Now
May 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now