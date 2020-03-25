Racer X Films: 1998 Pontiac Race Examination

In 1998, the supercross season was in the midst of winding down when Ezra Lusk ignited a true rivalry with championship leader Jeremy McGrath. After some contact in St. Louis, the next week in Pontiac was sure to provide some fireworks between the two. As it turns out, more contact would be made, just not with each other.

We take a look at the only DNF Jeremy McGrath had during his long reign as the man to beat in supercross, as well as a young Ricky Carmichael clinching his first 125cc East Regional Championship.

*Video courtesy of Bar to Bar 98