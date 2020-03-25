The third issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #197

just 4: The story of the closest and most dramatic FIM Motocross World Championship finale through the words and memories of the people that were there.

Final snap of the whip? Sam Lowes missed the opening round of Moto2 but with a seat in the title-winning VDS team is this 2020 still his best chance of ruling the class?

It takes a V2 baby: Ducati are spoiling us with Panigale offerings but where and how does the 2020 V2 fit into the plan? Roland Brown rides and reviews the new blood-red special.

What is a Motohall anyway? KTM have given motorcycle fans another excuse to set their GPS routes via Mattighofen in Austria. We take a tour and give a verdict of the new Motohall.