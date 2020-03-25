Way back in 1957, Rene Baeten of Herlentals, Belgium, won the second FIM 500cc Motocross World Championship. Sixty-three years and 52 FIM Motocross World Championships later, the rather small nation of Belgium (just 11 million people) is the greatest in the history of Grand Prix motocross. Belgium, however, has not produced a world champion since 2008, as the closing of tracks due to noise and environmental concerns has stunted the sport’s growth.

But on the first day of March at Matterley Basin in Great Britain, 19-year-old Jago Geerts (pronounced YAH-go GURTS) won the MX2 overall to take the early points lead in MXGP’s 250cc class. A week later in cold, wet, sandy Valkenswaard, the Netherlands, Geerts raced to third at the MXGP of the Netherlands. Then the whole season was frozen in place. Like the rest of us, Geerts is at home, in lockdown, wondering what to do with himself. Today, with a little help from Jago’s manager, Stefan Geukens, we rang up the Belgian to see what he has going on.

Racer X: Jago, how are you and what are you up to during your lockdown in Belgium?

Jago Geerts: I’m also pretty bored at the moment. I can’t do much physical training because I have two weeks of rest on my schedule. We have been working in the garden of my grandpa for a couple of days now. Now I can feel that we have a good life as professional motocross riders. Every day, we go out and walk the dog, and most of the days I am the one cooking the food. As far as being on the motorcycle, I rode my bike two times the week after Valkenswaard, but then it became worse with the COVID-19 virus, so we decided with the team that it was best to stop riding for a while. I have been doing some cycling and running to keep myself busy. I don’t like to stop completely with training when I have rest, so I keep training a little bit. It is more about having fun than really training.

Have you been in close communication with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, and have you guys been able to plan anything at all in advance?

Yes, my team is also following the situation with the COVID-19 virus closely. So, we already made a plan together for the next weeks.