Last week we checked in with Honda HRC crew chief Lars Lindstrom, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team manager Wil Hahn, and pro trainer Seth Rarick to see how the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted their programs, and what they’re doing to react in these difficult times. All three provided us with interesting and enlightening answers, check it out if you missed it, which prompted us to reach out to more key industry figures this week to learn more. This time around we’re hearing from trainer Aldon Baker, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team manager Tyler Keefe, and JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki team manager Jeremy Albrecht.

Racer X: How has your personal day-to-day work routine changed because of the coronavirus?

Aldon Baker: One benefit here in Florida is the restrictions have not been as bad and we are pretty well isolated here and at the facility anyway, so not much has changed in that regard. I really hope it does not go into a full lockdown, but for sure we will do our best with what is available to come back to racing.

Tyler Keefe: Instead of working from the KTM Headquarters right now we are all mostly working from home and at the track.

Jeremy Albrecht: It has slowed down a bit but we always have work to do. Alex Martin has been riding motocross and we have more riders coming back soon, so we’re prepping for that. The staff has been building bikes for Joey Savatgy and Fredrik Noren to ride soon. We also have had some prototype bikes we need to put back together to give back to Suzuki by the end of the season so we’re knocking that out too.