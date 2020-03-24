“Zach, you need to get a little further onto that table there, because you’re landing and the suspension is unloading,” Hewitt says.

“Wow, Semics, that’s actually really good,” laughs Osborne. “That’s exactly what’s happening. I’m impressed!”

Talk drifts to Christian Craig’s huge bump on Alex Martin in practice. The 250 class is getting chippy, which is nothing new.

Anderson turns to Wilson. "Hey, it was pretty funny when we had heat our year," he says—their year being 2014, when they were up front in the 250s. “You were yelling at me every week.”

“No, I wasn’t!” says Wilson in his thick Scottish accent. “You were just pissing me off that one time in Phoenix. You would go out first, and then you were just brake-checking everyone.”

On the other end of the rig, Rockstar Energy’s James Hanson and Dragon Goggle’s Kenny Adams work in tandem, silently, tending to needs but never getting in the way. Then they slip out for lunch while the mechanics dig into catered Chipotle and Osborne and Wilson lie down on the floor, trying to take a nap . . . or meditate or something. Anderson asks Pourcel’s wife, Sam, if she can get him some food.

“Hey, Weigandt, this is a great way to save money,” Anderson says. “Instead of having a girlfriend and flying her to the races, you just ask someone else’s chick to do it.”

Breakthroughs

Scuba’s rear shock change helps Anderson immensely in the final session. He rides much better. Baker comes in smiling: “There it is buddy! There it is!”

“I feel fired up again,” Anderson says. “Not like I didn’t want to be here the last few races, but now I really can’t wait to get out here and try to kill it.”

Wilson is bummed he couldn’t avoid traffic and make a clean lap, and Osborne is losing time in segment two of the track.

Hewitt busts out the videos again. Yamalube/Star Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis is fastest in that session.

“Dude, you should have seen how good Ferrandis looked on that lap,” Anderson says. But now the group is joking that Ferrandis, who is French, might be Spanish, and they start calling him “Ferrandez.”