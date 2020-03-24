Racer X Films: The Story of Pontiac 2002

Today we will be taking a deep dive into the 2002 Pontiac Supercross. This was a race that featured one of the most dramatic come from behind rides in supercross history along with one of the wildest battles for the win ever.

The stadium these riders raced in is now long gone, but the memories of this event will last a lifetime. For those who witnessed it live, you know how crucial this race ended up being. But for those seeing these events for the first time, allow us to show you one of the wildest nights in supercross history.

This video was written, narrated, and edited by Kellen Brauer. The full version of this exists in a series at startyoursystems.com.