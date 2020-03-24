8:49 p.m. 450 Semi 2

Ken Roczen has the first pick and goes sixth from the inside, same as Hahn. "This one has the best rut in front of the gate,” Roczen says. “I want it to be smooth."

RCH Racing’s Broc Tickle picks second and goes for the fourth gate. His mechanic, Tony Berlutti, wears an Oakley shoe on his left foot and a riding boot on the right for gate packing. The real news is that, with only sixteen riders in the semi, the track crew closes off the inside three gates. No one can line up next to Tickle, so he shoots off the gate straight as an arrow. He gets into turn one first, but more importantly, gate four is starting to look good again.

9:06 p.m. 450SX LCQ

Pennsylvania privateer Ronnie Stewart has second pick and chooses gate four. Tickle’s good launch a few minutes ago helped clear the way, and Stewart nails the start and grabs a picture-perfect holeshot—he’s the only rider all night who will lead the field into, through, and out of the first turn. He goes on to finish third in the LCQ and make the third main event of his career.

9:21 p.m. 250SX Main Event

“Check out those flames,” Gary Busey says. “He’ll make ’em dance.” Busey and fellow track man Zach Lawson are showing me the flame machine that controls the burst above the starting gate. You think flames can dance without a choreographer? Nope. Lawson works the buttons like a manic texter. “I count to three, get into a rhythm, and let it go,” he says.

Beneath the flame machine, Bogle goes back to gate four, the same one he used in his heat. Gate five has the worst rust now, and no one wants it. Blake Baggett surveys it and walks away, choosing to go farther outside. It gets so bad that the AMA’s Tim “Tool Time” McAdams, the official in charge of loading the gate, has to hold a finger up to signify there’s still one inside gate remaining. Matt Lemoine, with the lucky thirteenth pick, takes it.

Unlike the factory mechanics, Lemoine’s wrench, Tim Bennett, is wearing skateboard shoes as he packs the dirt. No worries—Lemoine nails the start and gets his bars ahead of Bogle. Bogle learned a lesson from going wide in the first turn of the heat, so he jams on the brakes, slides inside, and comes within about an inch of the holeshot. Soon he’ll work his way into second and finish there, behind Cianciarulo. It’s Bogle’s best start and finish of the season thus far.