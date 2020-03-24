In 2004, we were racing at the Pontiac Silverdome, north of Detroit. Pontiac was the then home of the Detroit Lions and predecessor of Ford Field. Ricky Carmichael was on the sidelines that season. He had knee surgery in December, forcing him to miss the first championship season of his career. It was also the last year of his Honda contract. Remember, at the time, Carmichael was the three-time defending supercross champ and had never lost an outdoor title. His knee injury had been a nagging problem and having been through that myself, the constant dislocation while riding is not much fun to cope with. From my perspective, Ricky re-signing at Honda was a no brainer. Honda was on the cutting edge of four-stroke design and had deep pockets to keep 24-year-old Carmichael well-funded. It was almost a foregone conclusion that he would stay at Honda and lead big red to more titles. So, as we headed to Pontiac on April 1, 2004, news broke that shook the entire sport. Or did it? April 1 is also known as April Fools’ Day. Pranks, hoaxes, and common lies are spread in a hope of tricking your fellow man on April Fools’ Day. So, when word spread that Ricky Carmichael was leaving the most successful factory team in history, Team Honda, for Roger De Coster’s factory Suzuki squad, it was almost beyond belief. I remember the first words out of my mouth being “Haha, yeah right.” It was just inconceivable in my mind. Suzuki was not necessarily synonymous with winning at that time. They had spent big money on Travis Pastrana and Kevin Windham in recent years but hadn’t gotten the 250 results they were looking for. This move sent shockwaves throughout the racing world-at-large, and we were all there in Pontiac to talk about it.

Details started to come out. Not only would Carmichael switch to Suzuki for 2005, 2006, and 2007 seasons, his salary demolished any deals that came before this. Rumor had it that Suzuki had taken Carmichael’s total Honda payout in 2003, including salary, race bonuses, and championship bonuses, and guaranteed it for the next two years, with a third-year option. He would then be able to rack up more win and championship bonus money on top of that enormous starting point! That guaranteed number was supposedly north of $4,000,000, putting his yearly earnings at Suzuki at a number approaching $7,000,000. It was a blockbuster deal that completely changed the landscape of American racing. The GOAT was leaving Honda and going to, at the time, unproven Suzuki.

I don’t even remember how I did that weekend. I want to say I finished 13th maybe? All I know for sure is that while I was on the starting line for the main event, I was more interested in discussing Carmichael and his Suzuki switch than I was in my own race. I'm not kidding! I remember asking other riders if that was for real or this was an incredibly well executed April Fools’ joke. They looked at me like I was the April Fool because we were literally on the line for a supercross main event. Maybe that’s why I am still writing about this stuff today, I was more interested in talking about racing than actually doing it.