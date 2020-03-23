Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

March 23, 2020 6:30am

2020 Sonora Rally

Puerto Peñasco, México

Overall Results - Moto

Overall FinishRiderCountryTotal Time
1stRicky BrabecUSA11:56:09
2ndSkyler HowesUSA11:56:59
3rd Bill CongerUSA14:08:05
4thWes VanNieuwenhuiseUSA14:08:14
5thMike JohnsonUSA14:12:17

This was Brabec's third time winning the moto overall at the Sonora Rally.

Other Championship Standings

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Through Round 10 (of 17)

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO226
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany223
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC197
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY195
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM170
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL152
7Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR141
8Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA129
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom129
10Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL128
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL98
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC88
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL80
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT79
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN65
6Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA60
7Enzo Lopes Brazil51
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC48
9Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR43
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL42
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC89
7Luke Clout Sydney, Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX72
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Through Round 2 (of 20)

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands94
2Tim Gajser Slovenia85
3Antonio Cairoli Italy68
4Clement Desalle Belgium60
5Gautier Paulin France58
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands56
7Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania53
8Jorge Prado Spain47
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland42
10Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium39
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Tom Vialle France94
2Maxime Renaux France80
3Jago Geerts Belgium78
4Jed Beaton Australia74
5Ben Watson United Kingdom68
6Conrad Mewse United Kingdom52
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark50
8Jeremy Sydow Germany40
9Rene Hofer Austria36
10Simon Laengenfelder Germany32
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 Denmark50
2 Sweden34
3 Italy33
4Thibault Benistant France32
5 Germany30
6 Belgium29
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands28
8 Estonia28
9 Italy27
10 Estonia23
Full Standings

MXGP WMX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany85
3 Italy80
4 Netherlands78
5 Netherlands66
6 Denmark54
7 Netherlands50
8 Germany39
9 France39
10 Australia36
Full Standings

GNCC Racing

Through Round 3 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC90
2Josh Strang Australia67
3Ricky Russell Duvall, WA59
4Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN45
5Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN45
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA44
7Steward Baylor Belton, SC43
8Craig Delong Morgantown, PA43
9Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL31
10Grant Baylor Belton, SC30
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA80
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN76
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA72
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL51
5Liam Draper New Zealand43
6 Jefferson, GA39
7Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL37
8 Tamaqua, PA35
9 Australia32
10 Bennington, VT32
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC81
2 Travelers Rest, SC69
3 Columbia Heights, MN57
4 Lynnville, IN56
5 Inman, SC54
6 Gillett, PA41
7 West Sunbury, PA40
8 Parkersburg, WV40
9 Newark Valley, NY34
10 Iron Station, NC31
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH90
2Tayla Jones Australia71
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC61
4Rachael Archer New Zealand57
5 Barons, AB49
6Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN46
7 Mchenry, MD40
8 Buskirk, NY31
9 Equinunk, PA31
10Korie Steede Beloit, OH28
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 2 

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

SuperEnduro World Championship

Through Round 4 (of 5)

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna227
2ndTaddy BlazusiakKTM209
3rdJonny WalkerKTM192
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna161
5thBlake Gutzeit KTM112
6thPol TarresHusqvarna107
7thWilliam HoareKTM82
8thKevin GallasHusqvarna79
9thTim ApolleSherco73
10thEmil JuszczakBeta63

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
Full ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona SupercrossNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship450 Pro
Robbie HortonFMF Indoor MX Championship250 Pro
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

