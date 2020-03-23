Wake-Up Call

2020 Sonora Rally

Puerto Peñasco, México

Overall Results - Moto

Overall Finish Rider Country Total Time 1st Ricky Brabec USA 11:56:09 2nd Skyler Howes USA 11:56:59 3rd Bill Conger USA 14:08:05 4th Wes VanNieuwenhuise USA 14:08:14 5th Mike Johnson USA 14:12:17

This was Brabec's third time winning the moto overall at the Sonora Rally.

