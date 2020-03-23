Anyone who says, “This is what’s going to happen,” is lying. None of us know. Nobody knows.

They’re searching for a hot take there.

Up until the injury, were you satisfied with the way your season was going? I saw you after a couple races really pissed, but publicly you had a good outlook. Other times it’s been awesome and amazing, leading laps and everything else. I’m an optimist…well, even though some people would disagree. I think this collarbone thing is so small, such a minor thing in your career, that I would be really stoked with how everything has been going.

Yeah. Like you said, being pissed off, that’s more so when I feel I didn’t get everything out of it in terms of my finish. If you were to talk to me after Anaheim 2, for example, where I just didn’t have it that night and I didn’t gel with the track and I was just not great, went backwards and got sixth place, I really wasn’t that mad at that race, because that was the best I had. But there’s these other races, like Tampa, where I was running second for a while and we had such a big gap on Kenny [Roczen] and [Cooper] Webb. That would have been an easy second for me. I could have backed it down a second a lap. I tossed it away in the whoops. I’m like, you’ve got to be shitting me. It’s that kind of stuff that frustrates me the most, but when I look back, I was doing my best the whole time so it’s not one of those things where I was satisfied in the position I was in. Of course I look back at the race with Cooper [Webb] in San Diego. Should have gone here, should have gone there, that kind of thing. As far as my speed, I legitimately surprised myself with how well I was able to adapt to the pace of those guys. Because it is quite a bit more than the 250 class. San Diego, for example, and even Oakland when I was behind Ken [Roczen] there for a little bit. I’m riding at a pace where I feel like on the 250 I would have an eight-second lead. Then you have six guys on you, and the second you decide to slow down a little bit you’re in fourth place.

You told me at Oakland when you passed Eli, when you stuffed him there in that corner, you said two things to me. I think they were on the record. One, you figured Eli would get you back later, and two, he was holding you up. You’ve got to go. That’s the pace in that class. I just passed that on to another guy. Like, “AC said, ‘I can’t wait for you, bro. I got to go.’” Which is the big difference in that class. There is no checking up.

Yeah. It’s crazy. Even watching the races on the couch the last couple weekends. You see a guy’s entire race get decided whether he passes a guy or not. He doesn’t take advantage of the one mistake the guy makes in front of him, and the guy behind him is right there. Then he passes him, and you have to mentally regroup and then go back after that dude. Meanwhile you have another guy behind you that is on a factory motorcycle. It’s pretty wild. The mental state has to always be forward, and even more so in obviously this class than the little bike class. These guys just know how to take advantage of it more. You can sense it coming off somebody, whether they are trying not to go backwards or they’re trying to go forward. That’s something that you just have to put yourself in that mindset. You’re always forward. It doesn’t matter who it is. As a rookie coming in, you have Ken Roczen or Eli Tomac in front of you. It’s hard to convince yourself that you need to still go forward. I might sound like somebody that’s not as confident or whatever saying that, but that’s not true at all. I’m just being honest. That’s how it is. I feel like I have now convinced myself that I can beat those guys. So I like where my mindset is at now, as opposed to maybe the first couple races in the season. I look back at Anaheim 1 where after I made that mistake, I was right behind Justin [Barcia]. If I look back and I had the mindset I have now then, who knows what I could have done there? But I was just a little bit too satisfied. Second place, your rookie supercross race, that’s not bad. But that’s not getting everything out of your ability on the night.