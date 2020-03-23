The 2020 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is postponed for now, but Racer X Online is here to provide your racing fix anyway. Each week, we’ll dig into some favorite races from each city’s supercross past. We’ll provide perspective and analysis as to what racing was like then, and what the key players went on to do in the present day. With the Indianapolis Supercross canceled over the weekend, we’re keying in on the pontiac/detroit Supercross this week. There were several good races that come to mind when thinking of supercrosses in Michigan, so we're going to note a few of them below.

Just like we did last week, we’ll run through some classic races that we found on YouTube. Look for more analysis on these races in the next few days.

Pontiac Supercrosses

The 1983 Pontiac Supercross

If you want to see an example of what made Bob Hannah “The Hurricane” this video will give you an idea. By ’83, Hannah was mounting a career comeback (with Hurricane II on his butt patch) with a new ride on the ultra-trick works Honda 250. He was as aggressive and wild as ever, but had to deal with smooth, young teammates like David Bailey. This race, at the old Pontiac Silverdome, is a good contrast in styles with the precise Bailey against the all-out Hannah.