Ken Roczen didn’t win the Daytona Supercross, but he left round ten of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship down just three points to long-time racing rival Eli Tomac. Compared to the last few supercross seasons, where injuries and illness left him well short of the title, simply being right in the hunt at the halfway point is a big improvement.

But now the waiting game begins, as Roczen and the rest of the supercross world can only wonder when the indoor title fight will resume. Kenny’s trying not to stress on it. When we called him last week, he was enjoying living a bit of a normal life while waiting for more info.

Racer X: I almost feel like you were ahead of the curve. You said you were a little worried about my immune system, and you decided to not do autographs. That seemed like a big deal before Daytona, it seems like the most minor of deals now. It’s amazing how much has changed from then to now.

Ken Roczen: Even JB [Justin Brayton] was like, “Whatever. It will be fine.” He was making fun of me and I gave him shit about it. In Daytona I decided not to do autograph signings and I was the crazy person. And I always do everything for my fans, but that was just one of those things. My immune system is just still not there, and they say for people with immune problems… So for me, I was like, I’m in this thing right now in the championship, and I would like to keep racing. I want to keep everybody safe. I feel like sometimes I have to also do what’s best for me.

Skipping the autographs, that was a big thing at the time. Who knew that we would end up not even having any races after that!

It was from one day to the other. Everything was normal, like the race was happening. Then before you know it, I feel like one afternoon, I was talking to JB. We were on the phone and he’s like, “Have you heard that the race might be canceled?” I’m like, “What?” We were literally about to leave to go to the airport 20 minutes later. So we actually postponed our flight from 5 o’clock or whatever to 9:30 at night to see if there was any more news or anything going out. Then obviously by that time it was already said that the race is not happening. We were like, holy cow. I know that Chase [Sexton], those guys, they were already in the plane to go there. I luckily didn’t go. I haven’t flown since Atlanta, which is kind of nice. From then on, it was like within the next 24 hours it was worse, and then the next 24 hours it was even worse. I kind of knew that that was going to happen. When things like this go out, it’s going to get worse before it gets better.