There's a huge world of difference between lining up for a Monster Energy AMA Supercross round or a couple of motos in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship here in the U.S. and contesting the 5,000-mile, two-week Dakar Rally. Just ask Andrew Short. A 16-year veteran of SX/MX, he called time on his long career on the AMA circuit and the end of the 2016 season. In October of 2017 he signed a deal with the Rockstar Husqvarna Rally Team to race rally all over the globe.

Short is, truly, a man of the world. So intrigued and dedicated to the rugged, marathon-like discipline of motorcycle racing sport, he recently made another big career choice when he signed with the Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Official Team to try and win the Dakar Rally in 2021. A former Motocross of Nations champion with Team USA and a perennial podium finisher in the 2000s (Short also won nine AMA races and hit the podium 55 times), the competitive flame still burns hot for the 37-year-old Short. He now wants nothing more than to add a Dakar Rally triumph to his racing resume. Back in the states after finding his way out of Europe, we spoke with the racing renaissance man.

Racer X: Andrew, what are you up to?

Andrew Short: Hey Eric. Just sort of hanging out. Strange times.

You're now a member of the Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Official Team, which is a big move. Are you stoked about it?

Yeah, thanks. I'm really excited to be a part of the program and hopefully I'll have some success. We'll see. It's been really good. For me, I'm just getting back from initially riding the bike. I was really excited to join the program with Yamaha and Monster Energy. It's the official rally team and to be a part of this is awesome. It's a big change for me and something that I'm real excited about. The world's quickly changed with everything going on with this virus—just getting home from Europe was crazy. You could see the fear in everyone's faces while traveling through the airports. My destinations were changing daily. It was just difficult to get home. It makes you realize how small racing is. We all have a big passion for it and want to be out there racing, but right now it seems like it's a different mentality.