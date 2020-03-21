The Weege Show: New National Schedule, New Life As We Know It

No races this weekend—or possibly for many weekends—so Jason Weigandt went for a walk and talk to try to find some silver lining on a sunny day. It wasn't easy to do so. The COVID-19 madness has changed everything and led to lots of uncertainty. Weege tries to make some sense of something that makes little sense.

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. One hundred percent guaranteed and made in the USA.