Supercross
Daytona
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Garrett Marchbanks
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
MXGP of
The Netherlands
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Arminas Jasikonis
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Michael Witkowski
Racer X Films: 2020 Honda CRF450RWE Intro

March 20, 2020 1:05pm | by: &

Kris Keefer breaks down the new Honda CRF450RWE with a little bit of hi-dez action. The Works Edition Honda features a new ported head, Throttle Jockey seat cover, Kashima Coated upper fork tubes, Honda HRC graphics, and more.

Hear Keefer discuss the feel of the machine and what the differences and benefits are of the Works Edition versus the standard 2020 CRF450R model.

2020 Honda CRF450RWE

  • Kellen Brauer
KEEFER IN ACTION

*photos by Jeremy Doerksen

  • Jeremy Doerksen
