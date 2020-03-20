Additional word is now out on the updated 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross schedule. We already learned that the Hangtown Motocross Classic had canceled its event for 2020, but the rest of the 11-race schedule has now been set. WW Ranch in Florida will now host the opening round on June 13, and the season will conclude September 5 at Fox Raceway in California.

We are still awaiting news on when or where the final rounds of Monster Energy Supercross will take place. This revised schedule for Pro Motocross could provide room for supercross to extend to late May and early June, although we have also heard talks of races taking place in September or October, after the motocross season concludes.

Below is the full press release from MX Sports, with a graphic of the schedule at the bottom: